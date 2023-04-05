The West Virginia University baseball team scored a late victory Wednesday, coming from behind with an offensive surge to win 15-9 against the Marshall Thundering Herd at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston, West Virginia.
West Virginia (22-7, 2-1 Big 12) fell behind a few times to Marshall (13-13, 4-5 Conference USA), but nine runs in the final three innings gave the Mountaineers the win.
WVU started the scoring in the top of the second inning when sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey homered to right field, scoring junior left fielder Landon Wallace to make it 2-0.
The Thundering Herd then took the lead in the bottom of the third inning, as a home run tied it before Marshall gained the lead on an RBI groundout.
WVU tied it in the next inning on an error as Wallace scored, but a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth put WVU behind once again.
West Virginia took the lead again in the top of the fifth inning when junior center fielder Braden Barry doubled to score sophomore JJ Wetherholt to tie it. That was followed by a home run by redshirt senior right fielder Caleb McNeely to score Barry.
Marshall responded resoundingly, hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to go up 8-6.
The top of the seventh inning brought another tie, as two doubles from Wallace and Hussey made the score 8-8. However, Marshall went up 9-8 in the bottom of the frame.
From there on out it was all WVU. First, redshirt senior catcher Dayne Leonard grounded into a bases-loaded double, scoring redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker.
Next, McNeely hit his second home run of the game to give West Virginia an 11-9 lead, as he and Wetherholt crossed home plate.
Ninth-inning RBI hits from Tucker, Barry and Leonard added four runs, as WVU won against Marshall for the second time in a week.
It was a phenomenal offensive performance from the Mountaineers, going 16-40 with seven walks to score 15 runs. Nearly half of those runs came from McNeely and Hussey, who drove in three and four runs apiece.
On the mound, a staggering eight pitchers combined to pitch nine innings, giving up nine earned runs in total
Next up for the Mountaineers is their first home Big 12 game, as they take on the Kansas Jayhawks at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., with streaming available on Big 12 now via ESPN+.