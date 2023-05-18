West Virginia baseball started its series against Texas with a loss on Thursday, falling 2-12 to the Longhorns in Austin.
The Mountaineers went three up, three down in the top of the first inning as Texas pitcher Lucas Gordon held West Virginia hitless.
Right-handed freshman Carson Estridge started on the mound for the Mountaineers .
Estridge gave up three hits to the first three Longhorn batters, scoring one. The freshman then earned three strikeouts to limit the damage and end the inning.
At the end of the first, West Virginia trailed 0-1 to Texas.
The Longhorns put more runs on the board in the second inning. They scored two runs off of Estridge after the pitcher walked his first two batters and gave up a single through the right side.
After going down by three runs, head coach Randy Mazey replaced Estridge with freshman left-handed pitcher Maxx Yehl. Yehl gave up a three-run homer to his first batter, giving Texas a 6-0 lead after two innings.
The third inning was scoreless for both teams, but Texas picked up two more runs in the fourth off a home run to right center. After earning two hits and two runs, the Longhorns led 8-0 with five innings to go.
West Virginia made its second pitching change of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning after another scoreless at-bats. Sophomore Grant Siegel came to the mound to replace Yehl, holding the Longhorns to no runs in the inning.
Texas recovered from its scoreless fifth inning by adding three more runs in the sixth from an unearned run and a two-run homer.
Headed into the seventh inning, West Virginia had yet to score, trailing Texas by 11 runs.
The Mountaineers earned two hits but no runs in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the inning, freshman pitcher Gavin Van Kempen came to the mound for Siegel.
WVU earned its first run of the game in the eighth inning off a double by junior outfielder Braden Barry, scoring sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt. As a result of the RBI, West Virginia trailed 1-11.
Right-handed sophomore Chris Sleeper came to the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning to close the game for West Virginia. The Longhorns responded to the Mountaineers’ eighth-inning run with a homer to maintain the 11-point deficit, now 12-1.
In their last at-bats, the Mountaineers earned another run from an RBI single from sophomore outfielder Evan Smith. Despite its efforts, West Virginia could not rally back and lost to Texas 2-12.
The Mountaineers now fall to 39-14 and 15-7 in the Big 12.
Game 2 of the series takes place on Friday, May 19, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted on Longhorn Network.