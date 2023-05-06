The No. 12 West Virginia University baseball team’s 10-game winning streak came to an end after a 6-3 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.
WVU (35-12, 12-5 Big 12) and Oklahoma (25-22, 9-11 Big 12) are now tied in the series 1-1.
The Sooners took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run home run. The Mountaineers answered with an RBI single from junior left fielder Landon Wallace to plate redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker to make the game 2-1.
Oklahoma then extended its lead with another two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, going up 4-1.
A sacrifice fly by junior center fielder Braden Barry scored sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt. After that, an RBI single by redshirt senior catcher Dayne Leonard drove in Wallace and got WVU within a run.
OU added back to the lead with a pair of RBI singles in the eighth inning.
It was a substandard day both offensively and defensively for WVU, as the team could have played better on both sides of the ball.
WVU went 8-34 at the plate, scoring three runs in total. Wetherholt and Wallace were the only players with multiple hits, both having two hits each.
Two pitchers combined to take up all nine innings pitched by the Mountaineers, leaving the bullpen rested for the series finale.
Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Blaine Traxel got the start and played seven innings. Junior right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed took over for the final two innings after Traxel walked the leadoff batter in the eighth.
The series win is up for grabs on Sunday, as the Mountaineers and Sooners face off at 1 p.m. Streaming will be available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.