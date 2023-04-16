The West Virginia University baseball team failed to get its first Big 12 sweep on Sunday, falling 11-6 in the third game of a weekend set against the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys at O’Brate Stadium.
The Mountaineers (25-11, 5-4 Big 12) won the first two games in the series, but the finale belonged to OSU (24-12, 8-7 Big 12).
Redshirt senior third baseman Caleb McNeely started the scoring for WVU, driving in redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker with an RBI single to make it 1-0. This was followed by an RBI double by freshman second baseman Ellis Garcia, plating McNeely and junior left fielder Landon Wallace putting the Mountaineers up 3-0.
The lead dissipated with one swing in the bottom of the second inning, as Oklahoma State shortstop Marcus Brown hit a three-run home run. Two more solo homers in the bottom of the third then made it 5-3 in favor of the Cowboys.
West Virginia wouldn’t go down without a fight, as sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey hit a solo home run of his own in the top of the seventh inning.
Freshman pinch hitter Zack Ramppen got his first collegiate RBI when his single scored Garcia to tie it at 5-5.
Redshirt senior designated hitter Dayne Leonard plated Tucker with an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning to give WVU the lead, but OSU responded in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single to tie the game at 6-6.
Oklahoma State pinch hitter Colin Brueggeman singled to drive in two runs, and then another three runs were tacked on to make it 11-6.
West Virginia had a solid day at the plate, going 14-36 with seven walks and scoring six runs. The pitching was less successful, seven six pitchers combined to pitch eight innings and give up ten earned runs.
The Mountaineers will head north on Wednesday for a rivalry matchup against Pitt. First pitch for the baseball backyard brawl against the Panthers is set for 6 p.m, with streaming available on ACC Network Extra/ESPN+.