The West Virginia baseball team dropped game three of its series with No. 7 Texas Tech on Sunday, 10-1. With the loss, the Mountaineers have now dropped three-straight Big 12 conference series.
Ben Hampton got the start for West Virginia (14-16, 5-7 Big 12) and pitched 5.2 innings, allowing nine hits and six runs. Hampton gave up a triple to the first batter he faced, who then scored on a sacrifice fly to open the scoring.
Mason Montgomery took the mound for the Red Raiders (26-8, 7-5 Big 12) and went 6.2 innings allowing just one run on two hits. The sophomore left-handed pitcher also struck out 12 West Virginia batters.
Easton Murrell was the first Texas Tech batter and he led off with a triple to center field. The very next batter, Dru Baker, hit a deep fly ball to center field and Murrell was able to tag up and score.
The next time Texas Tech scored was in the fourth inning, Cal Conley started the fourth inning with a double to center field. Conley advanced to third on a sacrifice fly and scored on a Cody Masters ground out.
West Virginia scored its first and only run of the day in the bottom of the fourth inning the team also registered its only two hits of the day in the fourth. Mikey Kluska singled to first base and was brought home on a Hudson Byorick triple.
Texas Tech added eight more runs over the fifth and sixth innings to extend its lead to nine runs. While the Red Raider offense continued to churn out runs, the Mountaineers were left scoreless and unable to do much of anything.
The Red Raiders score the majority of their runs in the sixth inning, Hampton was pulled during the sixth inning after allowing two baserunners. Madison Jeffrey was called in from the bullpen but did not last long as he was pulled after facing five batters without recording a single out.
Baker was the first batter that Jeffrey faced and he reached base of a fielding error, the error also allowed one runner to score. Jace Jung and Cole Stilwell hit back-to-back doubles to score three more runs and to end the inning, Conley hit a two-run home run down the right-field line.
The Mountaineers will play a three-game series with Kansas State starting on April 23 at 7 p.m. the game will be televised on ESPN+.