West Virginia baseball lost its first game of the Lexington Regional Friday night, falling to the Indiana Hoosiers 6-12 at Kentucky Proud Park.
The loss marks West Virginia’s sixth in a row. The Mountaineers have not seen a win since May 14.
Right-handed graduate student Blaine Traxel started on the mound for West Virginia while the Mountaineers took the field first as the higher-seeded team.
Back-to-back strikeouts for Traxel got the Mountaineers out of the top of the first inning. Traxel would go on to rack up six strikeouts on the evening, throwing 100 pitches.
Right-handed pitcher Luke Sinnard took the mound first for Indiana, striking out his first two batters. Mountaineer outfielder Landon Wallace broke Sinnard’s streak by sending one out to right field, his 11th homer of the season.
At the end of the first, West Virginia led 1-0.
An error in the infield gave the Hoosiers free bases in the top of the second inning, loading the bases on Traxel with no outs. A hit from infielder Phillip Glasser brought in two runs for Indiana, giving it a 2-1 lead in the middle of the second inning.
After the Mountaineers went scoreless in the second, the Hoosiers brought in another run on a wild pitch in the top of third, leading 3-1.
In the bottom of the third inning, Sinnard was pulled from the mound with an injury, replaced by freshman right-hander Brayden Risedorph. Risedorph came to the mound with a 2-2 count on freshman catcher Logan Sauve and graduate student catcher Dayne Leonard on first.
Risedorph loaded the bases after hitting two Mountaineer batters, Sauve and sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt. With bases loaded, Leonard touched home after Risedorph walked Wallace. West Virginia scored another run on a fly-out to right field, tying the game up 3-3 at the end of the third.
After retiring three consecutive batters in the top of the fourth, junior outfielder Braden Barry started the Mountaineers’ at-bats with a triple to right center. Barry scored by stealing home after Sauve stole second, giving West Virginia a 4-3 lead after four.
Indiana responded in the top of the fifth inning by adding three runs to its total, leading 6-4 from a throwing error and a wild pitch.
West Virginia could not respond in its at-bats, still trailing by two runs with four innings to play.
Head coach Randy Mazey made his first pitching change of the game in the top of the sixth, replacing Traxel with redshirt freshman right-hander David Hagaman.
In the bottom of the sixth, a triple by Sauve scored Leonard. The hit marked Sauve’s first triple of his career as a Mountaineer.
With three to go, West Virginia trailed by one run.
Hagaman and his defense held the Hoosiers to no hits in the seventh inning. To start the Mountaineers’ at-bats, Wetherholt doubled to right center, his first hit of the game. Despite the hit, West Virginia could not bring any runs home.
Indiana added on another run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly out to left field, extending its lead to 7-5.
The Mountaineers closed the gap on the Hoosiers in the bottom of the inning, earning one run on an RBI from Sauve. With one inning left, West Virginia trailed 6-7.
In the top of the ninth, closer Carlson Reed came to the mound and gave up three hits and five runs as Indiana’s bats came alive in the final inning.
Despite their efforts, the Mountaineers could not come back from the deficit, falling to the Hoosiers 6-12.
West Virginia will now face Ball State in the Elimination Bracket. The game is set for June 3 at 12:00 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+.