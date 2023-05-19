The West Virginia University baseball team lost to Texas in Austin on Friday, clinching the series win for the Longhorns.
The Mountaineers struck first in the opening inning with a one-run homer from junior outfielder Landon Wallace.
Graduate student right-handed pitcher Blaine Traxel got the start on the mound for WVU. He had a rough outing early, as Texas scored four runs on four hits in the bottom of the first inning.
Texas’ scoring started with a ground-rule RBI double by Dylan Campbell that scored Jared Thomas. Next, Peyton Powell scored off of a sacrifice fly by Garrett Guillemette.
A home run to right field by Eric Kennedy brought in Campbell to give the Longhorns a 4-1 lead.
WVU went three up three down to start the second and Texas took advantage with three more runs.
Texas’ Thomas homered and scored Flores. Campbell followed up with a one-run home run.
The Mountaineers scored again off of an RBI single by junior outfielder Braden Barry with bases loaded that scored freshman infielder Ellis Garcia. Graduate student catcher Dayne Leonard then flied out to center field for the third out, ending the bottom of the third 2-8.
The Longhorns got the lead back up to six in the bottom of the fourth after a single by Porter Brown that scored Campbell. They struck again in the seventh in the sixth with a one-run homer by Powell.
Kennedy tallied another run off of an RBI by Jack
O’Dowd and made the score 10-2.
WVU tried to make a late push in the ninth. An RBI by freshman catcher Sam White scored redshirt senior infielder Caleb McNeely and sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey.
That concluded scoring with a final of 10-4.
The Mountaineers will play the final game of the series on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Austin. Streaming will be available on Longhorn