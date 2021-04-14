McGwire Holbrook led the West Virginia baseball team with three hits in a 9-3 win over in-state rival Marshall on Wednesday in Morgantown.
The Thundering Herd (4-20, 0-12 C-USA) got on the board first but were unable to do anything between the first and the seventh innings. In the first inning, Geordon Blanton hit a leadoff single through the left-field gap. Devin ward followed him with a sacrifice bunt and Ryan Leitch smacked a single to right to give Marshall the lead.
West Virginia (13-14, 4-5 Big 12) got its offense going in the bottom of the second inning. The inning started with a Hudson Byorick walk which was followed up by a Vince Ippoliti single. Matt McCormick loaded the bases with a single to right and a Kevin Brophy ground out, scored Byorick.
Marshall took its starting pitcher Ryan Capuano out of the game during the second inning and went on to use eight different pitchers throughout the game.
McGwire Holbrook drew a walk on the next at-bat, and Marshall decided to make a pitching change. The new pitcher gave up a one-run single to his first batter, Austin Davis. The inning ended after Tyler Doanes grounded into a double play.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Mountaineers added to their lead with a Davis double that brought Brophy home.
As the bottom of the fifth inning began, WVU held a two-run lead and was looking to extend it. Doanes led off the inning with a single and was followed by a Victor Scott walk, both players attempted to steal but Doanes was tagged out at third. Byorick tripled to right to score Scott and extend the lead.
The fifth inning was not done yet as Ippoliti stepped into the batter’s box and was hit by a pitch. Marshall went to a new pitcher with runners on first and third. The new pitcher, Nick Adkins, looked at first but decided not to throw and in the move, Byorick took off for home plate and made it without an attempted throw, Ippoliti also stole second at the same time.
In the sixth inning, Brophy started the inning by getting hit and then stealing second. Holbrook followed with a single to center field and advanced to third on the throw and Brophy advanced to third. Doanes then reached on a fielder’s choice, but Brophy still scored as he avoided the tag at home. Mikey Kluska drew a walk to load the bases and Byorick got a two-out bases-loaded walk to score Holbrook and give WVU a six-run lead.
In the seventh inning, Marshall finally added some runs after two players were hit by pitches. With runners on first and second, Ward hit a single to score one then a throwing error during the next at-bat allowed another to score.
WVU was quick to get over the runs scored as they scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh inning.
West Virginia was able to get three strikeouts to end the game and come away with a 9-3 victory.
Next, West Virginia will host a three-game series with No. 7 Texas Tech the first game will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.