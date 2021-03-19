On Friday, the West Virginia baseball team had an opportunity to avenge its earlier season loss to Coastal Carolina but the Mountaineers were unable to overcome a four-run fourth inning and lost 5-2.
The last time these two teams played, Coastal Carolina (11-5) defeated West Virginia (7-6) 10-5 in the Coastal Carolina Baseball Tournament.
Jackson Wolf got the start for the Mountaineers and went three innings giving up just two hits. In the fourth inning, Wolf started to struggle and gave up three hits and four runs before registering a third out.
Coastal Carolina started the fourth inning with a Cooper Weiss walk followed by a throwing error that allowed Dale Thomas to reach first. A Billy Underwood sacrifice fly scored Weiss to open up the scoring. Makenzie Pate followed Underwood with a single which scored Thomas.
The inning continued as Nick Lucky doubled to center field which brought Pate home. Eric Brown then doubled to right and was followed by a Parker Chavers groundout which scored Lucky.
With the score at 4-0, and runners on base, head coach Randy Mazey made the call to the bullpen and brought Zach Ottinger in for Wolf. Ottinger was able to strike out the final batter and get out of the inning.
Victor Scott led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single for the Mountaineers, Scott stole second after a Matt McCormick fly out. Paul McIntosh singled to left field and brought Scott home for West Virginia’s first score.
Both teams went without a score until the bottom of the sixth inning. The Chanticleers took starting pitcher Reid VanScoter out to start the sixth inning. VanScoter’s day ended with five innings of work giving up just four hits and one run.
Hudson Byorick led off the sixth inning with a single, Byorick then reached second after Scott was walked. McCormick was then hit by a pitch to load the bases and give the Mountaineers a chance to bring the game within reach.
With the bases loaded, McIntosh reached first on a fielder’s choice which scored Byorick. Vince Ippoliti was walked to load the bases again, but Austin Davis followed it up with a strikeout to end the inning.
The Mountaineers were within two runs going into the seventh inning, but the Chanticleers were able to start the inning with a double from Alex Gattinelli and a triple from Weiss to bring the score to 5-2.
West Virginia got through the next two innings without allowing a score and went to the ninth inning down just three runs. The Mountaineers were unable to do anything in the ninth inning as Coastal Carolina registered three straight outs in the inning.
The Mountaineers will have another shot at the Chanticleers on Saturday as the two teams will play the second game of their series at 3 p.m. Then On Sunday, the series finale will begin at 12 p.m. and both games will be televised on ESPN+.