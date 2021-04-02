After a big 4-3 win over No. 16 Oklahoma State on Thursday, West Virginia fell flat on Friday night, suffering a 7-2 loss to the Cowboys. Adam Tulloch started for the Mountaineers and struggled with command early, walking three batters, allowing one hit and a run in the first inning.
Tulloch was pulled from the game after loading the bases with one out in the fourth inning. West Virginia (11-10, 3-2 Big 12) decided to put Noah Short into the game for Tulloch. Short’s day did not last long after giving up a grand slam to the first batter that he faced.
Following the fourth-inning grand slam, the Cowboys (17-7-1, 5-3 Big 12) held a 6-0 lead and freshman right-handed pitcher Justin Campbell had only allowed two hits. Campbell gave up just six total hits in seven innings of work, three of those hits came in the sixth inning.
In the sixth inning, Matt McCormick opened the inning with a single for WVU. Victor Scott reached first on a fielder’s choice and McCormick was out at second.
Hudson Byorick doubled to left field and Scott advanced to third base giving West Virginia a scoring opportunity. Vince Ippoliti brought Scott home with a single to right field. The single also moved Byorick to third, but WVU was unable to add more runs as Paul McIntosh grounded into a double play in the next at-bat.
Campbell remained dominant in the seventh inning as he allowed just one hit and saw only four batters. West Virginia’s Skylar Gonzalez on the other hand saw six batters and gave up one run on two hits.
To start the eighth-inning, Campbell was pulled for Parker Scott, Scott struck out both McCormick and Scott to start his day. The third batter he faced, Byorick, smacked a solo home run to give West Virginia some hope. The inning, unfortunately, ended with Ippoliti grounding out to third base.
With the game almost done, the Mountaineers needed five runs in the ninth inning to have a chance at winning or extending the game.
The inning started with a McIntosh single, but McIntosh was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice on the next play. With Mikey Kluska on first, Dominic Ragazzo stepped into the batter’s box and smacked a single to left field.
The game ended on the very next at-bat, however, as Austin Davis lined into a double play.
The Mountaineers and Cowboys will play a winner-take-all third game of the series Saturday at 2 p.m. the game will be televised on ESPN+.