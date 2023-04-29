The No. 18 West Virginia University baseball team handled the Baylor Bears on Saturday, winning 10-0 at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.
West Virginia (32-11, 10-4 Big 12) cruised to victory over the Bears to clinch the series after a bit of a nailbiter on Friday night.
Baylor (15-28, 6-14 Big 12) has struggled all season and now has lost three straight games.
Saturday’s contest was very close to start until a flourish of runs in the last two innings of the game helped spur the Mountaineers to victory.
The Mountaineers also had another stellar pitching performance from right-handed pitcher Blaine Traxel, who hurled a shutout in his fifth complete game of the season. He gave up six hits, struck out six and walked none.
Unsurprisingly, sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt had a phenomenal day at the plate, going 3-5 and hitting his ninth home run, with a solo shot in the seventh inning.
West Virginia exploded for eight runs in the eighth and ninth innings, bringing in three runs in the eighth and five in the ninth.
Junior center fielder Braden Berry also had a nice day at the plate for the Blue and Gold. He, like Wetherholt, went 3-5, and scored two runs.
Grant Hussey continued with his onslaught of power with a solo home run at the top of the ninth, which was good for his ninth home run of the year. He finished the day 1-4 with a run scored.
Four of WVU’s runs were unearned runs caused by Baylor miscues. In the top of the eighth, left fielder Landon Wallace scored on a balk by Baylor pitcher Ethan Calder.
In the ninth, with the bases loaded, Evan Smith, who replaced Caleb McNeely in right field, hit a fly ball that Baylor left fielder Gavin Brzozowski dropped. Three Mountaineer base runners scored; Wetherholt, shortstop Tevin Tucker, and left fielder Tyler Cox, who replaced Wallace in left field.
Traxel (6-3) picked up the win in his dominant effort for West Virginia.
Will Rigney (3-2) started for Baylor and took the loss. He threw four innings, giving up three hits, one run and one earned run, as well as walked seven and struck out five on 92 pitches.
The Mountaineers have now won three Big 12 series in a row and will look for their second straight sweep on Sunday, April 30.
First pitch is scheduled for noon at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.