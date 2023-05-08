The West Virginia University baseball team wrapped up its three-game series against Oklahoma with a victory on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
West Virginia (36-12, 13-5 Big 12) did enough in game three of the series to recover from Saturday’s loss.
Oklahoma (26-22, 11-11 Big 12) were able to take one game against the first place team in the Big 12 but could not win the series on the road.
West Virginia jumped out to a 7-0 lead, with four of those runs being driven in by freshman designated hitter Logan Sauve. The Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania native smacked a three run double in the second inning, and then hit a solo home run in the fourth.
Sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt drove another ball over the left field wall, good for his 13th roundtripper of the season.
Graduate student shortstop Tevin Tucker and sophomore Grant Hussey both added RBI doubles, with Tucker’s coming in the second inning and Hussey’s in the third.
Oklahoma would get on the board for the first time in the fifth inning with three singles, all for one RBI each. It was 7-3 after five innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Mountaineers added another two runs.
Hussey added another RBI to his day with a single. Following, right fielder Caleb McNeely flew out to center in which Hussey was doubled off of second base. However, catcher Dayne Leonard scored from third through the back door.
Freshman Robby Porco started for WVU on the mound, going 2.1 innings. He struggled with pitch control due to the inclement weather. The game had a three hour delay due to rain.
Right-handed Noah Short (3-0) got the win for WVU out of the bullpen.
The Sooners’ Carter Campbell (5-4) got the loss.
West Virginia has seven games remaining on the schedule, the next of which is against their arch rival, the Pittsburgh Panthers. The final tilt with Pitt is set for Wednesday, May 10 at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and can be watched on the ACC Network.