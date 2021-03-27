On Saturday, West Virginia and Kansas played a doubleheader with two completely opposite outcomes. In the first game, Kansas took it to WVU and came out with a 9-2 victory, but in the second game, West Virginia won 15-2 after a mercy rule was called into play.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Adam Tulloch earned the start and went five scoreless innings. In the sixth inning, Tulloch gave up two hits and four runs.
The game started with neither team mustering a run through the first four innings. In the bottom of the fifth, West Virginia (10-9, 2-1 Big 12) opened up the scoring with a Matt McCormick sacrifice fly that scored Mikey Kluska.
Kansas (14-8, 3-2 Big 12) scored its first runs of the series in the top of the sixth inning. The inning started with Tulloch hitting the first two batters. Nolan Metcalf hit a single through the left side to score Casey Burnham. Two more Jayhawk batters got hits in the inning and scored two more runs to give Kansas a 4-1 lead after six innings.
The Jayhawks added another run in the seventh inning, then in the eighth inning, Kansas really put West Virginia away with four big runs.
Trailing 9-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, WVU had a lot of work to do, but the team was only able to add one more run and dropped game one of the doubleheader.
The West Virginia offense came alive in game two of the doubleheader as the Mountaineers went on to win, 15-2.
The scoring began early in the second game for WVU, as the team scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning. To start the second inning, Paul McIntosh smacked a home run to deep right field. A single and two walks later, the bases were loaded with no outs.
Kansas starting pitcher Eli Davis continued to struggle after loading the bases, the left-handed pitcher walked three of the next four WVU batters. With the bases still loaded and four runs scored in the inning, Kansas made a pitching change and brought in Everhett Hazelwood. Vince Ippoliti was the first batter he faced, and Ippoliti hit a two-run single right up the middle.
The Mountaineer offense continued in the fourth inning as the team added another five runs on just four hits. WVU also added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings while allowing just two runs.
After shutting Kansas out in the top of the seventh inning, the mercy rule was called in to effect and the game was ended with West Virginia taking it, 15-2.
The Mountaineers will play a three-game series versus Oklahoma State starting April 1 at 7 p.m.