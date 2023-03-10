The West Virginia Mountaineers thwarted the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 15-7, Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
West Virginia (8-4) got its second victory over a Big Ten squad this season, having beaten Maryland in mid-February. Minnesota (2-12) is off to a rough start this season, having lost 11 straight games to start the season.
The game started off with Minnesota scoring four straight runs, leading 4-0 going into the bottom of the second. The Mountaineers, however, would get on the board with two runs in the second.
Sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey would get West Virginia on the board with an RBI groundout. Redshirt senior Cam McNeely scored while Hussey was thrown out.
Freshman right fielder Skylar King grounded out, and freshman Sam White, who started in left field and moved to first base, scored through the back door.
Minnesota would add another run in the fourth, and would not score again until the eighth inning.
WVU would tack on three runs in their half of the fourth, as Braden Berry smacked a double down the left field line, plating shortstop Tevin Tucker. Later in the inning, J.J. Wetherholt scored on a wild play, in an inside-the-park home run situation. He, along with Braden Berry, scored on the odd occasion.
WVU would score three runs in the fifth, scoring off a single, double, and home run, the latter of which Wetherholt hit. WVU led 9-5 after five.
The scoring would continue in the sixth, with McNeely scoring on a throwing error by the Gophers. After two RBI singles, Wetherholt would poke a triple into right center, scoring two. The score was 14-5 after six.
Both teams would trade runs in the eighth inning, with Minnesota scoring for the first time since the fourth inning.
Minnesota added one more run to the ledger on the day, with an RBI single.
Right-hander Ben Hampton got the start and struggled for WVU, giving up 10 hits and five runs in four innings. Right-hander Robby Porco (2-1), who relieved Hampton, was dominant in his four innings of work, giving up zero earned runs and one hit, with one run scoring in his stead, but unearned.
Minnesota’s Caden Capomaccio got the loss (0-3). He relieved starter Tucker Novotny, who went four innings and gave up five runs, three earned on three hits.
The two teams will battle again on Saturday, March 11 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.