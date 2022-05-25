Nine different players on the West Virginia baseball team earned All-Big 12 selections, including two to the All-Big 12 First Team.
Senior right fielder Austin Davis and fifth-year right-handed relief pitcher Trey Braithwaite were named an All-Big 12 First Team outfielder and reliever respectively.
Davis, who is from Orlando, Fla., hit for an .863 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage), led the Mountaineers in plate appearances (244), at bats (214), batting average (.336) and runs (55). This is his second All-Big 12 selection, having been named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2021.
Braithwaite, who is from Winchester, Va., spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Navy, where he became the program’s all-time leader in saves with 17. Braithwaite led all Big 12 Pitchers with at least 20 innings pitched in ERA, with an outstanding 1.54 ERA in 35 innings pitched.
Braithwaite also struck out 33 batters, and had an excellent WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.057, while only having one home run hit off him. Braithwaite also continued to excel as a closer, having eight saves, which was the third-highest in the Big 12. He was also named to an all-conference team in prior seasons, having twice been named All-Patriot League while he was playing for Navy.
Sophomore McGwire Holbrook was named the All-Big 12 Second Team designated hitter. Holbrook, who is also from Orlando, Fla. splits time between catcher and designated hitter, recording an .894 OPS which trails only fellow catcher Dayne Leonard among Mountaineers.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton, redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Noah Short, junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters and freshman third baseman JJ Wetherholt were named as All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions. Hampton and Watters have started in every Big 12 series, and Hampton has started in all 14 series this season, and both combined to start 24 of the 53 games the Mountaineers have played this season. Short had a 3.68 ERA across 29 and one-thirds inning pitched, and Wetherholt had an .874 OPS and a team second-highest .411 on-base percentage.
Wetherholt and freshman right-handed pitcher Chris Sleeper were named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. Sleeper made 14 appearances and four starts, having a 3.61 ERA in 42.1 inning pitched, pitching the most innings of any Mountaineer reliever.
These Mountaineers will lead their team in the Big 12 Conference Tournament in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday.