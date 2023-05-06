The No. 12-ranked West Virginia University baseball team took the win in Game 1 of its series against Oklahoma on Friday night, topping the Sooners 9-3 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
Left-handed junior Ben Hampton started on the mound for the Mountaineers. Hampton held the Sooners scoreless in the first inning despite giving up a hit to his third batter.
West Virginia got on the board early as junior outfielder Landon Wallace hit a two-run homer to right center, scoring sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt. With two hits, the Mountaineers led 2-0 after the first inning.
The Sooners left two on base in the second inning as Hampton ended the inning with a strikeout. West Virginia went three up, three down in the bottom of the second as they remained in front by two runs.
Oklahoma earned its first run in the top of the third from a homer off Hampton. An out at home ended the inning as Wallace made the throw from left field to catcher Dayne Leonard to tag the Oklahoma baserunner. West Virginia led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third.
Sophomore infielder Grant Hussey hit his 36th RBI in the bottom of the third, sending Wallace home and giving West Virginia a two-run lead. With two outs, freshman infielder Ellis Garcia singled up the middle, driving in two more runs for the Mountaineers.
After three innings, West Virginia led 5-1.
As both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning, a lead off double by junior outfielder Braden Barry gave the Mountaineers momentum in the bottom of the fifth. Barry scored on an RBI base hit by Leonard, giving West Virginia a 6-1 lead with no outs.
Following Leonard’s at-bat, Hussey doubled to right center to send Leonard home. With no outs, the Sooners made their first pitching change of the game.
With four innings to go, the Mountaineers were in front 7-1.
West Virginia added another run in the bottom of the seventh from an RBI by Barry, sending graduate infielder Tevin Tucker across home plate. To start the seventh, West Virginia led by seven runs.
Head coach Randy Mazey made his first pitching change in the seventh inning, replacing Hampton with sophomore right-hander Aidan Major.
Major struck out one and the Mountaineers turned a double play in the top of the inning to keep Oklahoma’s score to one.
The Mountaineers picked up another run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh, leading the Sooners 9-1 with two innings to go.
Oklahoma’s run drought ended in the top of the eighth as it scored two runs on a double to left field with no outs. Despite the rally, Major got the Mountaineers out of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
Although West Virginia did not add to its total in the bottom of the eighth, the Mountaineers held the Sooners in the top of the ninth to win the first game of the series 9-3.
The win marks the first time the Mountaineers have had a 10-game win streak since 2016. The teamnow advances to 35-11 overall and 12-4 in the Big 12.
Game 2 of West Virginia’s series against Oklahoma is set for Saturday, May 6, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. The matchup will begin at 4 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.