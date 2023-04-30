The No. 18 West Virginia University baseball team completed its series sweep against Baylor on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Bears 18-4 in Waco, Texas.
The Mountaineers wasted no time in getting on the board as they took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
Infielder Tevin Tucker led off with a single up the middle for West Virginia and was eventually brought home from an RBI single from catcher Dayne Leonard. Leonard racked up two RBIs in the first inning as infielder JJ Wetherholt also touched home on the hit.
A fly-out RBI by outfielder Caleb McNeely brought in outfielder Braden Barry, giving West Virginia its final run of the inning.
Freshman right-hander Robby Porco started on the mound for the Mountaineers, retiring his first three batters in the bottom of the first inning.
As West Virginia went scoreless in the second inning, the Bears got on the board following a pair of walks and a pair of hits given up by Porco. After giving up a run, left-handed freshman Maxx Yehl came to the mound.
Yehl got the Mountaineers out of the inning after Baylor earned another run, trailing West Virginia 2-3 after two innings.
In the top of the third inning, Leonard extended West Virginia’s lead with a two-run homer on two outs. After three at-bats, the Mountaineers led 5-2 against the Bears.
Despite a quiet third inning at-bats for Baylor, the Bears’ bats came alive in the bottom of the fourth, closing the gap on West Virginia. A pitching change came from head coach Randy Mazey, replacing Yehl with sophomore Grant Siegel.
At the end of the fourth, the Mountaineers led 5-4.
West Virginia responded to Baylor’s hits with back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning from Wetherholt and outfielder Landon Wallace. The homers marked Wetherholt’s 11th of the season and Wallace’s eighth.
With just one out, the Mountaineers led 7-4 in the top of the fifth. Following the pair of homers, Baylor made a pitching change, bringing in junior Anderson Needham for junior Cam Caley.
The sixth inning was quiet for both teams as zero hits were recorded.
West Virginia added another run in the top of the seventh inning as Wetherholt scored on a throwing error following a bunt by Barry. The Mountaineers totaled three hits in the inning to give them an 8-4 lead with two and a half innings to go.
The bottom of the seventh brought a third pitching change for West Virginia, with redshirt freshman David Hagaman coming to the mound.
West Virginia had a two-out rally in the top of the eighth, adding on five more runs to take a 13-4 lead. Infielder Grant Hussey contributed hits to the rally along with outfielder Evan Smith and catcher Logan Sauve.
West Virginia’s rally continued in the ninth inning as it earned another five runs to take an 18-4 lead. Freshman infielder Nick Barone hit a grand slam with two outs in his first at-bat of the series.
Baylor could not make a comeback in the bottom of the ninth as the Mountaineers earned a 18-4 win and a series sweep against the Bears.
West Virginia advances to 33-11 on the season and 11-4 in the Big 12, leading the conference.
The Mountaineers take on rival Pitt in their next matchup on Wednesday, May 3, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.