The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team hit the road to compete against the Penn State Nittany Lions, coming away with an impressive hitting performance in an 8-4 victory.
WVU (21-10, 6-1 Big 12) excelled at the plate for the fourth game in a row, going 14-for-37 (.378) against the Nittany Lions compared to only 11-for-37 (.297) hitting from Penn State (12-18, 3-6 Big 10).
This is the Mountaineers’ sixth straight win on the season, propelling them to the top spot in the Big 12 and their first ranking of the season at No. 24 nationally.
Tyler Strechay was starter on the mound for the Mountaineers, pitching a total of two innings with two strikeouts and a 7.71 ERA.
West Virginia’s Victor Scott II tripled with two outs on the board to open the game in the top of the first inning, getting the Mountaineers in scoring position. McGwire Holbrook finished off Scott’s time on diamond, hitting an RBI single to score Scott and take the early 1-0 lead.
In the third inning, the Mountaineers poured on the scoring, taking an early 4-0 advantage. Scott came up for his second hit on the day, crushing a double into center field to score Austin Davis from second base. Holbrook also got back in the hit column, putting a single into right center to bring home Scott.
A Penn State throwing error allowed another two more runs to score in the top of the third, those being Braden Barry and Holbrook. Dayne Leonard also scored off a double from Grant Hussey, giving WVU the 7-0 lead by the bottom of the third.
The Nittany Lions finally answered in the next inning, with Cole Bartels bombing a two-run homer to left field to draw the lead within five at 7-2. Scott came closer to hitting for the cycle in the fourth, adding an RBI single for his third hit, scoring Davis to answer right back at 8-2.
Penn State got another long ball in the bottom of the fifth, launching a two-run homer to right field off the bat of Josh Spiegel, scoring Bartels to make it an 8-4 deficit for the Nittany Lions.
Neither team was able to tack on another run as West Virginia secured the 8-4 victory off the arm of closer Ben Abernathy.
Scott put on a show on the road for WVU, nearly hitting for the cycle with 3-for-5 hitting, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Bartels kept the Nittany Lions competitive down the stretch as their best hitter, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a home run.
West Virginia will play in its third in-conference series in its next game, facing the No. 3 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Morgantown, W. Va. on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from Monongalia County Ballpark with streaming available on ESPN+.