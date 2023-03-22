After a loss to Hofstra on Tuesday, the West Virginia baseball team bounced back to beat the Pride 6-5 on Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
Sophomore pitcher Keegan Allen earned the win for West Virginia and freshman Sam White led its efforts at the plate, going 3-6 and hitting a shot up the middle to win the game.
Freshman Gavin Van Kempen started on the mound for the Mountaineers, shutting down Hofstra in the first two innings as the Pride earned a run in the third inning.
Van Kempen pitched four full innings against the Pride with one strikeout and an ERA of 5.27.
West Virginia got on the board early with a base hit from White in the bottom of the first inning, bringing in two runs from redshirt seniors Dayne Leonard and Caleb McNeely.
The second inning was scoreless for both teams as the Mountaineers continued to lead 2-0.
Hofstra reached home plate in the top of the third inning from a hit by freshman Dylan Palmer, scoring two runs to tie the game. The Mountaineers quickly ended the inning with a double play by redshirt senior infielder Tevin Tucker.
The fourth inning brought a pitching change for Hofstra following a hit by Mountaineer freshman Landon Wallace, doubling down the first baseline. With no outs, Wallace started a rally for West Virginia’s bats to reclaim the lead.
Freshman Logan Sauve’s RBI single brought in the go-ahead run in the fourth as Wallace scored off the hit. At the bottom of the fourth inning, West Virginia led 3-2.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Mountaineers made a pitching change, bringing freshman Carson Estridge to the mound with two outs. Estridge gave up one hit in the inning, leading to a run by Hofstra to tie the game 3-3.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Hofstra made its second pitching change of the game, bringing in junior Tristan Nemjo for freshman Carlos Martinez. Martinez closed the inning as the game remained tied heading into the sixth.
After a scoreless at-bat for Hostra, the Mountaineers put another run on the board to lead 4-3 at the end of the sixth inning.
In the seventh inning, head coach Randy Mazey made another pitching change, bringing in freshman Robby Porco. Porco faced one batter in the seventh to close the top of the inning and put West Virginia back at the plate.
Despite holding Hofstra in the top of the seventh, the Mountaineers could not capitalize at the plate and the score remained 4-3 with two innings to go.
Hofstra’s bats came alive in the eighth inning with a two-run homerun from senior Kevin Bruggeman, giving the Pride a 5-4 lead over West Virginia.
In response to Hofstra’s lead, McNeely drove in a run for the Mountaineers with a sacrifice bunt to bring sophomore JJ Wetherholt home. Headed into the ninth, the score was tied 5-5.
Sophomore Allen closed the game for West Virginia on the mound, going three up, three down. The Mountaineers followed with their at-bat, but could not end the game, sending it to extra innings.
With McNeely in scoring position in the bottom of the tenth, White hit the game-winning single to center field, sending McNeely home. After a back-and-forth battle, West Virginia beat Hofstra 6-5.
West Virginia takes on its next matchup on Friday, March 24, against Xavier. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.