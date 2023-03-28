The No. 24 West Virginia University baseball team added another win to its hot start Tuesday, winning 9-7 against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (19-6) erased an early deficit and held off a late push from Marshall (11-11) to win their 19th of their first 25 games.
Marshall took a lead in the top of the first inning, but WVU answered back in the bottom of the frame when redshirt senior catcher Dayne Leonard drove in sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt. After WVU loaded the bases, junior left fielder Landon Wallace drove in all three runners with a triple, putting WVU up 4-1.
Marshall hit a triple of their own in the top of the second inning, making the score 4-3.
WVU added one run to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, as redshirt senior right fielder Caleb McNeely doubled to drive in Leonard. Marshall made it a one-run game again in the top of the fourth inning, but could not drive in a runner on second base, keeping the game at 5-4 in West Virginia’s favor.
The bottom of the sixth inning brought a pair of Mountaineer runs, as a McNeely groundout and solo home run from freshman first baseman Sam White made the score 7-4, though Marshall did score a run in the top of the seventh inning, but sophomore right-handed pitcher Keegan Allen got a crucial strikeout to send the game into the seventh-inning stretch with the score at 7-5.
A rare play happened in the bottom of the seventh inning, as a fly ball to deep center field by junior center fielder Braden Barry sent Marshall center fielder Luke Edwards tumbling, albeit still making the catch.
But this gave Wetherholt extra time to run, and he managed to tag up and score all the way from second base, putting the Mountaineers up 8-5.
Marshall scored two more runs in the top of the eighth to make it a one-run game, but WVU tacked on a run to make it a one-run game to give them some breathing room.
In the top of the ninth, junior right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed struck out three consecutive batters after a Marshall single, ending the game.
Overall, it was an impressive offensively performance for the Mountaineers, going 12-32 for nine runs at the plate. Six WVU pitchers combined for the nine innings, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits.
The Mountaineers begin the Big 12 slate this weekend, as they’re set to face the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas, at Tointon Family Stadium. First pitch Friday is set for 7 p.m with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.