The No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team lost a lopsided contest, falling 13-3 to the No. 5 Oklahoma State in the rubber match of the weekend series after splitting the first two games.
The game was pretty out of reach for the Mountaineers (22-12, 6-3 Big 12) from the start, as Oklahoma State (26-10, 9-3 Big 12) hit three home runs in the top of the first inning for a 5-0 lead.
After two more runs in the fourth inning, the Cowboys took an 8-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but the Mountaineers finally got a run in the bottom of the inning when sophomore designated hitter Nathan Blasick homered to right.
The Mountaineers scored two runs in the bottom of the 8th inning from a Blasick single and a wild pitch, but the Cowboys scored four in the top of the 9th, winning 13-3.
On the mound, the Mountaineers used seven pitchers, without much success. They combined for eight innings pitched, conceding eight earned runs, 11 hits, seven walks, two batters hit by a pitch, five wild pitches, and striking out eight batters.
The Mountaineers were a little better at the plate. Blasick was by far the best hitter, hitting 2-3 with a homer and two runs batted in.
Sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook was the only other Mountaineer to get a hit.
The Mountaineers play again on Tuesday, playing Pitt at PNC Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates. The game will be at 6 p.m. and streamed on ACC Network Extra.