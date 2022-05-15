The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team lost 17-7 to the Oklahoma Sooners in a seven-inning game on Sunday, falling in its final road series of the season with big scoring innings from the Sooners down the stretch.
West Virginia (30-20, 11-10 Big 12) lead early in the game, but 14 runs in four innings gave No. 24 Oklahoma (31-18, 12-8 Big 12) a mercy-rule win.
The Mountaineers scored first when sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook doubled to left center, scoring senior center fielder Victor Scott in the top of the first inning. The Sooners took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning with a pair of homers.
After a Braden Barry sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning, the Mountaineers scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Tevin Tucker drove in the first run of the inning when redshirt junior third baseman Dayne Leonard his RBI single, and then he and freshman first baseman Grant Hussey scored on a right field double by freshman JJ Wetherholt, and finally senior right fielder Austin Davis scored on another RBI by Holbrook, giving the Mountaineers a 6-3 lead.
This lead would not last, as a five-run inning gave the Sooners a 8-6 lead, though the Mountaineers did make it an 8-7 game after an RBI double by Hussey scored Leonard.
This was to be the last Mountaineer run though, as the Sooners had another five-run inning in the fifth. Following two two-run innings in the sixth and seventh innings, the Oklahoma Sooners won via mercy rule, as NCAA rules allow a game to end early if one team is up by at least ten runs in the seventh inning or later.
At the plate, the Mountaineers were good. The team went 12-30 with five extra-base hits, and scored seven runs in seven innings.
Holbrook was the best Mountaineer hitter, going 2-3 with two runs batted in, a double and a walk. Wetherholt also had two runs batted in, going 2-4 with a double. Davis, Wetherholt and Hussey also had two hits, and Hussey along with Barry and Tucker drove in runs.
The Pitching, as the scoreline would indicate, was not good. The Mountaineers used seven pitchers, who combined to pitch six and two-thirds innings, giving up 16 earned runs, 15 hits, eight walks, hitting a batter and only striking out two batters.
The Mountaineers will play their final regular season series at home, facing the Kansas State Wildcats at Monongalia County Ballpark from May 19-21, before the Big 12 tournament from May 25-29.
This series will be important for the Mountaineers, who are currently projected as one of the last 16 at-large bids in the NCAA Tournament.