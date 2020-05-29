Hudson Byorick, an outfielder for the baseball team at Wofford College, announced Monday that he committed to transfer to West Virginia University.
Extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at West Virginia University. I’m so thankful for my teammates, coaches, and lifelong memories made at Wofford college the past two years. I’m truly blessed to be a part of @WVUBaseball pic.twitter.com/xBIRtuRdhP— Hud (@HudsonByorick) May 26, 2020
Byorick, who was a senior this spring, will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Prior to the abbreviated 2020 season, Byorick was named to the Preseason All-Southern Conference first team. He went on to lead the Terriers at the plate with a .373 batting average and ranked first on the team in doubles (7), while also ranking second on the team in hits (22) and total bases (32).
During his junior season, in addition to holding a batting average of .326, Byorick also had a fielding percentage of .991.
Over his two-year career at Wofford, Byorick started in 77 of 78 games played.
A native of Auburn, Washington, Byorick began his collegiate career at Pierce College in California before transferring to Wofford.