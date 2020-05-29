Hudson Byorick, an outfielder for the baseball team at Wofford College, announced Monday that he committed to transfer to West Virginia University.

Byorick, who was a senior this spring, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Prior to the abbreviated 2020 season, Byorick was named to the Preseason All-Southern Conference first team. He went on to lead the Terriers at the plate with a .373 batting average and ranked first on the team in doubles (7), while also ranking second on the team in hits (22) and total bases (32).

During his junior season, in addition to holding a batting average of .326, Byorick also had a fielding percentage of .991.

Over his two-year career at Wofford, Byorick started in 77 of 78 games played. 

A native of Auburn, Washington, Byorick began his collegiate career at Pierce College in California before transferring to Wofford.