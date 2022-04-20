It was an extra innings defensive battle in the second of two Backyard Brawls this season, leading to a West Virginia victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers at PNC Park, 3-2.
A pitcher’s duel in extra innings at the historic home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, saw a tight hitting battle at the plate between teams with West Virginia (23-12, 6-3 Big 12). hitting 7-for-39 (.179) compared to 3-for-35 (.114) hitting from the Panthers (22-13, 9-8 ACC).
Freshman Aiden Major was the opener on the mound for WVU, pitching a dominant three innings with five strikeouts and zero hits allowed before being relieved by Zach Ottinger.
To open up the performance on the plate, leftfielder Braden Barry found the gap for the first base hit in the top second inning, but nothing materialized for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers did get some runners in scoring position in the top of the third however, with WVU’s Tevin Tucker scoring from third base off a passed ball to take the 1-0 advantage.
Despite two stolen bases from Tucker and two batters hit by balls, Pittsburgh and pitcher Jonathan Bautista caught Tucker stealing at home to close out the top of the fifth inning, leaving two Mountaineers on base.
Pittsburgh’s Jeffrey Wehler got the first hit for the Panthers with a double, before scoring on the next at-bat with an RBI single from Tatem Levins to tie the contest at 1-1.
Off a Panthers’ pick-off attempt and error at third base, Dayne Leonard scored from second base to give back the lead to West Virginia in the top of sixth inning.
Pittsburgh answered in a big way, with Dom Popa bombing a triple up against the left field wall to score Josh Overbeek from first base, tying the game once again at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
In the top of the ninth, West Virginia had a chance to take the lead with three runners on base but wasn’t able to tack on any runs, leaving Pittsburgh a chance in the bottom of the ninth in the 2-2 game.
With three runners on base and two outs, Pittsburgh’s Tommy Tavarez struck out swinging to send the game to extra innings, still stuck at the 2-2 tie.
After a scoreless 10th inning, WVU opened up the 11th scoring a quick run, with Tucker touching home from second base off an error from Panthers at first base to take the 3-2 lead.
Holding the advantage in the bottom of the 11th, West Virginia was able to get three outs to secure the 3-2 victory.
Blasick finished 1-for-1 with a triple on the day with Tucker securing one hit in three at-bats with two runs scored.
Pittsburgh’s best hitter was Popa, hitting 1-for-3 with an RBI triple while Levins went 1-for-4 with one RBI and two walks.
The Mountaineers will go back on the road for a three-game Big 12 series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, beginning on Friday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. from Rip Griffin Park with streaming available on ESPN+.