The Mountaineers baseball team is back on the diamond this Tuesday, March 8 as they get set to host the Rider Broncs a day early at Monongalia County Ballpark due to inclimate weather.
WVU (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season, having dropped their final two matches of the three-game series in Minneapolis, Minn.
The match against Rider was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 9 before being rescheduled to Tuesday due to the expectation of poor weather.
After getting off to a hot start in the early goings, West Virginia has faltered a bit as of late. In their last two contests against Illinois and Michigan State they scored just two and three runs respectively; their two lowest run totals of the season thus far.
In their last game, a 9-3 defeat to the Michigan State Spartans, the Mountaineers struggled on both sides of the ball. The offense collected only seven hits in 32 at bats (.219 AVG), while the West Virginia pitching staff allowed nine runs on four hits to the Spartan lineup.
As for the Broncs (6-4), they enter Tuesday’s contest coming off a strong 17-4 win over the Delaware Blue Hens after dropping the first two games of a three-game set in Delaware.
The Broncs are treading water on the road this season, with a 3-3 record when playing as the guest team.
The Rider match is the first game of a four-game homestead for the Mountaineers, as they also host the Ohio State Buckeyes for a three-game weekend series.
WVU is just 1-0 in the sole home game they have played this season, in a dominant 17-3 win over Canisius back on March 1 in the squad’s home opener.
First pitch at Wagener Field in Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 5 p.m. The contest will not be televised, but the call will be transmitted over the radio on U92 and 91.7 FM.