The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team has gained a young player with a lot of potential to fill a hole in next year’s roster with Grant Siegel. Siegel announced he will be transferring to WVU Yesterday on Twitter
The rising sophomore pitcher played for Tulane last season, earning second team All-American Conference honors with a 3.02 ERA in 59.2 innings, making 14 appearances and starting nine games.
The Fort Lauderdale native previously pitched in his home state before college, having a 2.08 ERA in seven games and five starts for the Pompano Beach Clippers of the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League.
With 2022 Mountaineers starters Jacob Watters and Zach Bravo set to be selected in the MLB Draft in July, the team will need somebody like Siegel to help rebuild their rotation.
In 2022, the Mountaineers went 33-22 including a program record 14-10 record against Big 12 teams, but failed to make the NCAA Tournament.