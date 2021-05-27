The No. 8 seed West Virginia baseball team is set to face the No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys on Thursday night following their upset over No. 1 seed Texas in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
West Virginia (25-25, 8-16 Big 12) had to defeat Kansas to “officially” enter the Big 12 Tournament and now, the Mountaineers are coming off a win over the top team in the conference. A main reason for West Virginia’s upset over the Longhorns was starting pitcher Jackson Wolf’s complete game in which he allowed five hits, one run and struck out seven batters.
The Mountaineers turn their attention to Oklahoma State (33-16-1, 12-12 Big 12) whom they lost to in a three-game series in early April. To advance in the Big 12 Conference Tournament, Oklahoma State defeated in-state rival, Oklahoma.
In the win over the Sooners, Oklahoma State outgunned Oklahoma in a 9-5 victory. The Cowboys led 9-0 heading into the ninth-inning before they nearly imploded when they allowed five runs in the inning.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Justin Campbell earned the victory on the mound as he pitched six innings and allowed only three hits and struck out seven batters. Colton Bowman struggled in relief as he gave up one hit and four runs in just 2.2 innings of work.
Oklahoma State touts the fourth-best pitching staff in the Big 12 with a 4.19 combined ERA. The Cowboys have struck out the second-most batters with 541 strikeouts this season.
The Oklahoma State offense hasn’t been nearly as potent as it ranks sixth in the Big 12 with a combined .279 batting average. The Cowboys have hit the third-most home runs in the conference with 67 total.
Oklahoma State has struggled with strikeouts as the Cowboys have struck out 498 times this year.
West Virginia has advanced to last four semifinals in the Big 12 Tournament since 2016. This is the fourth year in a row that the Mountaineers will face Oklahoma State in the conference tournament.
First pitch is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.