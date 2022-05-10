It was the finale of the Backyard Brawl season series for the WVU baseball team on Tuesday, with the Mountaineers taking the decisive victory in the series against Pittsburgh with three big scoring spurts and great defense leading to a 9-1 win at Monongalia County Ballpark.
West Virginia (29-18, 10-8 Big 12) dominated in the batter’s box and on the basepaths in the decisive game of the series in Morgantown, W.Va., recording four stolen bases as well as an 9-for-31 (.290) batting average in the game.
West Virginia was also able to stifle Pittsburgh’s (26-20, 12-11 ACC) offense with great bullpen play from true freshman Aiden Major and company, only allowing a 2-for-28 (.071) batting average from the Panthers on the night.
Major has become the staple starter on the mound for West Virginia’s midweek matchups, throwing six innings and eight strikeouts on a 2.66 ERA while allowing no hits on Tuesday, before being relieved in the seventh inning for Zach Ottinger and others.
The game opened with a lead-off single from Austin Davis followed by a double from JJ Wetherholt and a McGwire Holbrook single for the third hit out of the first four batters scoring both runners, giving WVU an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
After an out at second was overturned, the Mountaineers scored another run from an RBI double off the bat of Kevin Dowdell, scoring Braden Barry from second base.
It took all the way until the fourth inning for the Mountaineers to get back on the board again and the runs came all at once, with WVU’s Victor Scott II crushing a three-run home run into deep right field on two outs, extending the lead out to 6-0 for West Virginia in the bottom of the fourth.
Pittsburgh finally got on the board in the top of the seventh with a home run of its own, a solo home run off the bat of Ron Washington Jr., cutting the deficit to only five at a 6-1 WVU advantage in the top of the seventh.
The bats continued to heat up for WVU when Barry was called to the plate after a Panthers pitching change, hitting the team’s second three-run home run into left field, and giving the Mountaineers the 9-1 lead in the seventh, as well as marking the squads’ third inning with three or more runs scored in the contest.
Pitcher Carlson Reed came into the game in the top of the ninth, finishing off the game for the Mountaineers and securing the 9-1 victory.
Barry and Scott were WVU’s best hitters on the night, with Scott going 1-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and one home run along with 1-for-4 batting, three RBIs, two runs scored and one home run for Barry.
Washington recorded the only two hits for the Panthers, going 2-for-4 in the game with one home run, with one RBI and one run scored.
West Virginia will get back on the road following a five-game homestand, traveling to face the Oklahoma Sooners in a three-game weekend series. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+ or Bally Sports.