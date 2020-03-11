West Virginia starting pitcher Tyler Strechay allowed only two hits in 5 2/3 innings of work on Wednesday, helping lead the Mountaineers to a 7-0 win over the Liberty Flames.
Strechay, in his first start after assisting in a WVU combined no-hitter last week, sat down 16 of the 22 batters he faced.
After Strechay, freshman Skylar Gonzalez came on to get the final out of the inning before WVU head coach Randy Mazey turned the ball over to redshirt senior Dillon Meadows to start the seventh inning.
Meadows, along with Madison Jeffrey and Noah Short, each pitched one inning. Short came on for the ninth inning and earned the save, facing only four batters to close out the game.
West Virginia (11-5) was able to pick up its first runs of the game in the second inning, with three different Mountaineers coming around to score.
Stepping to the plate with the bases loaded, left fielder Braden Zarbnisky drove in designated hitter Paul McIntosh with an RBI single. Right field Austin Davis then walked, scoring another run, before a flyout from second base Tyler Doanes scored the Mountaineers’ third run.
The WVU offense was held scoreless during the third and fourth innings, before an RBI single from Matt McCormick in the fifth inning drove in two more runs.
In the eighth inning, the Mountaineers added two more runs. McCormick scored on an RBI flyout off the bat of Zarbnisky, while pinch hitter Chris Klein scored on an RBI double from Davis.
Liberty (10-7) starting pitcher Mason Hand earned his first loss of the season, allowing five runs on six hits in four innings of work.
The Mountaineers will travel to The Lone Star State this weekend, starting a three game series against the No. 2 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday.
First pitch for Friday’s game is slated for 7:30 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday will start at 3 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.