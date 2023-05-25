West Virginia University’s baseball team fell to Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Championship, losing 2-6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Right-handed redshirt freshman David Hagaman started on the mound for West Virginia. Hagaman pitched four innings on the night, racking up seven strikeouts.
After holding Texas Tech to no hits in the top of the first, the Mountaineers put two on base in the bottom of the inning by walks. However, they did not bring home any runs.
The Red Raiders struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second from two hits. Hagaman contributed a run by walking one in with bases loaded.
West Virginia could not respond at its at-bats, trailing 0-2 with seven innings to go.
A home run from Texas Tech extended its lead in the top of the third inning, then up 3-0 on the Mountaineers.
To start the third inning at-bats, graduate student infielder Tevin Tucker got the Mountaineers’ first hit of the evening with a single to center field. Junior outfielder Landon Wallace followed with a single to left field, but West Virginia left its base runners stranded as a foul out and a pickoff ended the inning.
The Red Raiders added an extra run to their lead in the top of the fourth inning from an RBI single by senior outfielder Nolen Hester. In the middle of the fourth, Texas Tech led 4-0.
Redshirt senior outfielder Caleb McNeely earned West Virginia’s first run of the game with a homer to left center, closing the gap on Texas Tech. At the end of the fourth, the Mountaineers trailed 1-4.
Head coach Randy Mazey went to the bullpen to start the fifth inning, bringing right-handed sophomore Aidan Major to the mound.
Major gave up a homerun to his first batter, junior Austin Green, putting Texas Tech up by four runs again.
After a scoreless fifth inning for the Mountaineers, Mazey made his second pitching change of the game in the top of the sixth, replacing Major with freshman left-hander Maxx Yehl.
Yehl gave up a run on a balk, giving Texas Tech a 6-1 lead in the middle of the sixth inning.
Yehl and the Mountaineers’ defense held the Red Raiders to no runs in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the inning, West Virginia scored a run from a fly-out RBI by Tucker, bringing the score to 2-6 with two innings to play.
After both teams went scoreless in the eighth inning, Mazey made a pitching change with one out to go in the ninth. Left-handed pitcher Kevin Dowdell came to the mound but walked his first two batters, quickly being replaced by right-hander Noah Short.
Short closed the inning with one pitch, resulting in a fly out to left fielder Wallace.
West Virginia could not come back from the four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth, falling to Texas Tech 2-6 in the first round of the tournament.
West Virginia plays Oklahoma State in Game 2 of the Big 12 Championship on Thursday, May 25, in Arlington. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+.