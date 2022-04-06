The West Virginia baseball team has shined across its last eight matchups, going 6-2 over that span mostly in part to its dominance in base running and always going for an extra bag down the stretch.
Head coach Randy Mazey has always stood by his aggressive style of play, coined "Mazey Ball." Having his base runners shoot for extra bases, even if it's the bottom of the ninth inning or at the start of a game. This pattern has shown a lot of promise for the Mountaineers (16-10, 2-1 Big 12) early in the 2022 season.
West Virginia is among the best in the country at stealing bases, coming in second in the nation in total stolen bases by a single team at 98 bases. Texas Southern is the only school ahead of the Mountaineers, recording 128 stolen bases.
WVU also comes in second for stolen bases per game, averaging 3.77 stolen bags across 26 games so far.
Individual base runners for the Mountaineers are also at the top of the stat sheet, with centerfielder Victor Scott II coming in tied for second with 24 stolen bases of his own.
Much further down but still near the top is outfielder Austin Davis, who's tied for eighth in the nation with 17 stolen bags.
In recent matchups, this baserunning prowess has been the deciding factor on many close victories or impressive blowouts.
In a three-game home series against Youngstown State on March 24 and 25, West Virginia combined for 13 stolen bases, 11 of those coming in a 13-2 victory on March 25. The Mountaineers kept the Penguins' bullpen guessing frequently, leading to a single game school record in stolen bags.
In a road matchup against in-state rival Marshall on March 29, WVU was also able to steal five bases on the day to take an impressive 7-3 victory over the Thundering Herd. This was the seventh game this season where the Mountaineers stole at least five bases.
Most recently, the Mountaineers competed in a three game series against TCU from April 1 to April 3. In the first contest of the series, West Virginia took home a victory in the final inning, with pitcher Ben Abernathy stealing home with two outs on the board to give WVU the come from behind victory, 3-2.
Even with two outs on the board and the game on the line, the Mountaineers were able to do what they do best to pull out a comeback victory, and that's the game plan that Mazey uses every game.
West Virginia ended up winning the series against the Horned Frogs 2-1, going 1-1 in the final two games with a combined 10 stolen bases across the entire series.
Throughout this season aggressive base running and going for extra bases in the biggest moments has been what's worked best for Mazey and West Virginia, making them one of the most aggressive squads in the country.
WVU will look to add to its stolen base total when it hosts Marshall at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, W. Va. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.