West Virginia Mountaineers closer Trey Braithwaite has been named an All-American by the National College Baseball Writers Association
Braithwaite, a fifth-year senior from Winchester, Virginia, was named to the NCBWA All-America Third Team after spending a season with the Mountaineers following his transfer from Navy.
Braithwaite pitched 37 innings for the Mountaineers this season, earning the All-American honor with his 1.70 ERA.
Braithwaite still has the option to return to Morgantown for next season, as 2020 spring athletes did not lose their eligibility from that season, and no athletes lost eligibility for the following year due to COVID-19.