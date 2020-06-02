Freshman catcher Matt McCormick rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Canisius on Feb. 18, 2020 at Monongalia County Ballpark.

West Virginia's Jake Carr and Matt McCormick were announced as members of the Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team on Tuesday.

Carr, a left-handed pitcher from St. Albans, served as the Mountaineers' Sunday starter during the abbreviated 2020 season. 

In his four starts, Carr went 2-1 with a 1.52 ERA. He totaled 12 strikeouts on the season, including a collegiate career high of five against Mercer on March 8.

Against Illinois on Feb. 23, Carr pitched 8.0 innings, allowing five hits, striking out three and walking zero.

McCormick, a catcher and infielder from Orland Park, Illinois, was one of the most important pieces to WVU's offense.

At the plate, McCormick ranked second on the team with a .364 batting average. He also led the team in home runs with three, an honor he shared with Paul McIntosh. 

McCormick hit home runs in back-to-back games in early March, connecting for a two-run bomb against Richmond on March 1 and a solo shot against Kent State on March 4.

The college baseball season ended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the Mountaineers with a 2020 record of 11-5.

