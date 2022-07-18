West Virginia Mountaineers baseball players Jacob Watters and Victor Scott II were selected on the second day of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Watters was selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 124th pick. He made 11 starts and seven relief appearances for the Mountaineers in 2022, becoming the Friday night starter in April through the rest of the season.
Watters is viewed as a reliever at the professional level and his 75 strikeouts in 59.1 innings show he can excel in that role.
On the 20-0 scale commonly used in baseball scouting, mlb.com rates Watters fastball and curveball as a 60, his changeup as a 45, his control as a 40 and rates him overall as a 45.
It seems likely that Watters is up as a reliever that primarily uses two pitches, but he could develop his changeup and possibly become a starter, according to mlb.com.
Scouts also estimate he could develop an 80 fastball and 65-70 curveball. According to them, a 40 means below average, 50 is average, 60 means above average and 70-80 means well above average with 80 typically being reserved for the best.
Center fielder Victor Scott II, who participated in the MLB Draft Combine in June with Watters in San Diego, was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 157th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Scott was the center field starter in all three seasons at WVU, hitting .278/.397/.454 with an .850 OPS and a Big 12-leading 38 stolen bases in his junior season.
Baseball America rated Scott’s defense as a 65 on the 20-80 scale, Which is more than above average. If Scott can hit at least decently, he could be a starter, though his defense could also earn him major league status as a backup outfielder.
Baseball America also gave Scott’s speed an 80 grade, the highest possible grade.
More Mountaineers could be selected on the third day of the draft, such as right fielder Austin Davis.
The final day of the MLB Draft is tomorrow, July 19 and will start at 2 p.m.