A common theme among the WVU baseball team this season has been their opportunistic and aggressive mentality. For manager Randy Mazey and the Mountaineers, no player epitomizes this mindset more than centerfielder Victor Scott II.
With 18 games still remaining in the season, Scott has already set the Mountaineers single season stolen base record. The junior swiped four bags against the No. 3 Oklahoma State Cowboys on April 16, propelling him to 30 stolen bases on the year to claim the long-standing record.
The previous record of 29 had stood for over 35 years, when Mickey Mamarella set the mark for West Virginia back in the 1986 season.
Scott has also become formidable in the batters box, as the junior is slashing .301/.522/.447 with five long balls and 33 RBIs in 34 starts this season.
While Scott is now alone atop the Mountaineers single season stolen base list, he may just have some company by season's end. His teammate Austin Davis is also within shouting distance of the Mamarella’s 29 base threshold, as the right fielder has 23 steals with just below 20 games remaining.
The two outfielders’ prolific base running has only reinforced Mazey’s small-ball mentality. The duo is so effective on the bases, in fact, that the two alone have more combined stolen bases (53) than every Big 12 team has total, with the exception of Oklahoma (80).
The Mountaineers dominance on the bases has certainly translated to success in the standings, as West Virginia sits at third place in the Big 12 with a 22-12 overall record, and a 6-3 mark in conference play.
Scott and Davis are also closing in on some career accolades, as the two outfielders are both top three all-time on the school’s stolen base list.
Davis is currently tied with Bobby Boyd for second on WVU’s all-time stolen base rankings with 58, while Scott is a step behind the two with 54. Scott and Davis still have a ways to go if they hope to surpass the school’s all-time leader, Bill Marovic (74).
The constant pressure WVU places on opposing catchers has been unmatched across the country, as West Virginia’s 115 total steals ranks second in the nation behind only Texas Southern (146).
Scott and Davis will look to wreak more havoc on the base paths for WVU as they get set to embark on a four-game road trip, starting with a one-off matchup against the Pitt Panthers.
When: 1 p.m. first pitch
Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Penn.
Watch: ACCNetwork