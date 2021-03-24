The West Virginia baseball team has gotten off to a rocky start with an 8-8 record through its first 16 non-conference games. The offense has not been the problem as the team has averaged over five runs per game with Victor Scott leading the way in most offensive statistics.
West Virginia (8-8) has played sixteen games so far this season which is the exact amount the team played last year before the season was canceled. At this time last season, Scott was batting .222 with one double, one home run, three triples and six runs scored. With his three triples, Scott was tied for tenth in the nation in triples.
This season, Scott leads the team in runs with 14 and OPS 1.010, OPS is calculated by adding the slugging percentage and the on-base percentage of which he leads both categories.
The sophomore outfielder also improved on his numbers from last season and now has a .333 batting average with three doubles, one triple and three home runs. He leads the team in runs with 14 and is second on the team with 16 hits in 51 at-bats.
Of the team’s 16 games, Scott has started 14 and played in 15 games, only two players have started and played in more games, Mikey Kluska has started in all 16 games this season and Matt McCormick has started 15 games.
Scott’s 51 at-bats is third on the team, only behind Kluska (62) and McCormick (57). McCormick also has one more home run than Scott and is tied for first on the team in home runs with Kevin Brophy.
Scott has drawn a walk 11 times this season and paired with his 16 hits, Scott has a team-high on-base percentage of 42.2%. To pair with his high on-base percentage, the Powder Springs Georgia native also leads the team in stolen bases. Scott has stolen six bases with seven attempts.
The majority of Scott’s offense has come in West Virginia’s eight wins, in those games, Scott has 11 runs to pair with 11 hits.
The sophomore standout holds game-highs in hits, doubles, triples, walks, sacrifice hits and sacrifice flies.
Defensively, Scott has caught 21 putouts and only one error on the season good for a 95.7% fielding rate. His rate is not the highest on the team, but he has made a lot of spectacular catches in the outfield. Scott has had 23 chances at an out in the outfield with only two misses, both came in the team’s comeback win over Bryant.
West Virginia will continue to rely on Scott’s offensive firepower going forwards as the team begins Big 12 play on Friday with a three-game series against Kansas.