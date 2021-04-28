On Wednesday the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association (NCBWA) added WVU relief pitcher, Jacob Watters, to the Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List. Watters is a sophomore relief pitcher for the Mountaineers and has seen action in 11 games this season.
The right-handed pitcher boasts a 1.23 ERA which is the highest amongst players who have pitched more than two innings for West Virginia this season.
Along with his team-leading ERA, Watters has struck out 30 batters in just 14.2 innings of work. Watters also leads the team with two saves and a record of 3-0.
The Rocky Gap Virginia native has allowed just eight hits and three runs this season. When the Mountaineers took on Kansas State Friday, Watters entered the game for Jackson Wolf in the eighth inning and was able to hold on for the win in the eleventh.
In that game, Watters pitched three innings gave up zero hits and one walk while striking out six Wildcat batters.
"When Wolf pitches the way he does and you use Watters for three innings, you can't lose that game," WVU coach Randy Mazey said. "When they tied it in the bottom of the ninth, it can take the wind out of your sails, but our guys found a way to come back and score a big run."
Watters has struck out two or more of the batters he faced in all but two of his 11 appearances this season. The right-handed pitcher has also only pitched more than two innings twice this season.
The sophomore relief pitcher is the third Mountaineer to be named to the NCBWA’s Stopper of the Year watch list since 2018. He joins Braden Zarbinsky (2018) and Sam Kessley (2019).
The finalists for the award will be announced on Wednesday, June 9 and the winner will be selected on Saturday, June 19 at the College World Series.
West Virginia currently sits at seventh in the Big 12 with a 6-9 conference record and a 15-18 overall record.
The Mountaineers will host a three-game series versus TCU this weekend with the first game starting at 6:30, all three games will be televised on ESPN+.
Following this weekend's series, the team will have just 11 games remaining including five out-of conference games.