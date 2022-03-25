The West Virginia Mountaineers swept Youngstown State in a doubleheader on Friday, as well as taking a sweep in the three game series against the Penguins.
Game One
The WVU baseball team was on the winning side of game one on Friday, as freshman Grant Hussey connected on two homers to help defeat the Youngstown State Penguins by a score of 9-3.
Ben Hampton was the starter in game one for WVU (12-8). The left-hander continued his solid effort this season, tossing seven innings of two-run ball with five strikeouts.
West Virginia was the first team on the scoreboard Friday, as third baseman J.J. Wetherholt came across the plate on a wild pitch. Victor Scott II was able to score the following at bat on an error from Penguins (9-13, 2-1 Horizon) starter Chad Coles.
Youngstown State got their first run of game one in the fourth, scoring on an RBI single off the bat of second baseman Braeden O’Shaughnessy.
The Mountaineers were able to get another pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, as Hussey connected on his first home run of the game with a two-run shot over the right field wall to put WVU up 4-1.
The Penguins were able to answer the following half inning with a long ball of their own, as center fielder Lucas Nasonti sent a solo homer over the left field wall to put the score at 4-2.
WVU was able to get that run back in the bottom half of the inning, scoring on a squeeze bunt from second baseman Mikey Kluska.
Hussey made another splash in the bottom of the seventh, smashing his second homer of the game to put the blue and gold up 7-2.
The WVU lineup didn’t stop there, getting another run on an RBI triple from catcher Vince Ippoliti. Ippoliti would come across the plate the following at bat on a sacrifice fly out by Tyler Cox.
Manager Randy Mazey and West Virginia handed the ball over to reliever Daniel Ouderkirk in the top of the ninth. The right-hander closed out the win in game one with a shutout inning.
Game Two
In the second matchup of a Friday double header, the West Virginia baseball completed the series sweep of Youngstown State, taking a dominant 13-2 victory in the third and final game of the series.
Jacob Watters opened the second game of the day on the mound for the Mountaineers (13-8), pitching a five-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts.
West Virginia accumulated 11 stolen bases with a seven run sixth inning, to dominate the base running against the Penguins (9-14, 2-1 Horizon).
The Mountaineers following a dominant game one, opened up the second matchup quickly with an opening score off a wild pick-off throw at third base, with JJ Wetherholt crossing the plate for the run.
Victor Scott II continued the scoring in the first inning, stealing home off a sacrifice fly from Grant Hussey. Evan Smith also got on base and came around for another score in the second, adding to a 3-0 advantage for West Virginia.
Austin Davis and Wetherholt slowly moved around the bases for two more West Virginia runs off Penguins fielding errors. McGwire Holbrook also scored from third base to take a dominant 6-0 advantage in the bottom of the third inning.
Youngstown State struggled with errors in the field throughout the first four innings, amassing five errors in just the second game alone.
On a triple from Braeden O’Shaughnessy, the Penguins got on the board for their first run with Lucas Nasonti scoring from third base. O’Shaughnessy later ran home to put Youngstown State within four runs at a 6-2 deficit.
The Mountaineers continued to pour it on in the sixth inning, with a Wetherholt hitting a three RBI double and later stealing home on a wild pitch to stretch out the advantage to 10-2.
To close out the game, West Virginia scored two more runs to take the lopsided 13-2 victory and the series sweep over the Penguins.
Wetherholt was the best hitter for the Mountaineers, going 2-of-5 with three runs, four RBIs, and four stolen bases.
Youngstown State struggled mightily at the plate, but O’Shaughnessy was able to finish 1-of-3 with one run and an RBI.
The Mountaineers return to the field Tuesday, March 29 as they travel to Huntington, W.Va. to match up against the Marshall Thundering Herd. First pitch at the Kennedy Center YMCA is set for 3 p.m.