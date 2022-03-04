The West Virginia baseball team began its three-game series in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, holding on for a tight victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 5-4.
What started as a pitcher’s duel, ended in an offensive battle between the two squads. Both teams eclipsed 10 hits with West Virginia (7-2) recording 12 and Minnesota (3-8) finishing with 10.
To start off the contest, it was a defensive battle until the very end of the first inning, with Chase Stanke homering to left center to break the tie for the Gopher’s first hit and first RBI of the day.
With two runners in scoring position in the top of the third, West Virginia wasn’t able to come away with a run, while Minnesota also came away empty in the bottom of the third.
Stanke also made an impact late in the fourth, scoring off a single by Easton Bertrand to take the 2-0 advantage.
The Mountaineers finally got on the board in the top of fifth, tying the game off a two-run home run from catcher McGwire Holbrook. This is Holbrook’s first home run so far in the young season.
The Mountaineers also made an impressive stop in the bottom of the fifth, holding Minnesota from any runs with bases loaded.
However, after a quick stint in the batter’s box for West Virginia, Minnesota got back on the board with another hit, an inside the park home run from Bertrand.
A WVU error allowed another run in, giving the Golden Gophers the 4-2 lead at the beginning of the seventh inning.
Victor Scott II continued his RBI streak in the top of the seventh, scoring one run off a single in center field and later taking himself home to tie the contest at four runs each.
After a scoreless eighth inning, West Virginia added a run in the top of ninth and closing pitcher Jacob Watters held on for the victory in the bottom of the inning.
Watters was crucial down the stretch for the Mountaineers, with two strikeouts in the ninth inning alone.
JJ Wetherholt was West Virginia’s best hitter, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
The Golden Gophers had three batters go 2-for-4 on the night, but Bertrand was the most successful with two RBI’s and a homerun.
The Mountaineers will continue their series in Minneapolis, Minn. when they face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. with the game being streamed on Big 10+.