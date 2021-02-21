The No. 14 West Virginia baseball team had a rough outing on Saturday as it lost both games in a doubleheader against Georgia State.
The first game of the afternoon was a battle for the Mountaineers with Adam Tulloch getting the starting nod from head coach Randy Mazey. Tulloch pitched four innings as he gave up six hits and three runs.
Outfielder Dominic Ragazzo started the offense for the Mountaineers with a triple in the second inning that scored the first WVU (1-2) run to make it 1-0. Mike Kluska later singled in the inning to score Ragazzo and make it 2-0 going into the third inning.
Georgia State (2-1) came to life in the fourth and fifth innings as it scored three runs to take the lead for the first time on Saturday. West Virginia infielder Matt McCormick homered in the sixth inning to tie the game at three.
Georgia State was in a position to close out the first game of the doubleheader with a 6-3 lead in the ninth inning. The Mountaineers recovered in the final frame with three runs to force extra innings.
Tyler Doanes started the ninth with an RBI single to make it 6-4. Doanes and Ben Abernathy scored to tie the game at six on a fielding error by Georgia State. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Georgia State had one single, but West Virginia finished the inning only allowing the one hit.
In the tenth inning, Georgia State hit a single to right field to win 7-6 in extra innings.
In the second game on Saturday for West Virginia, things got much worse with Georgia State winning easily, 20-4.
The Panthers didn’t take long to score as they tallied 11 runs in the first inning. The inning was capped by a two-run homerun from infielder Will Mize.
Jake Carr was the starting pitcher for West Virginia as he allowed seven hits and 10 runs before retiring in the first inning. Trevor Sharp was not very sharp in his relief outing as he gave up seven hits and six runs in 1.2 innings on the mound.
By the end of the third inning, Georgia State led 16-0 as the rout was not over yet. In the final innings West Virginia scored four runs to avoid a shutout, but the Panthers added to their incredible run total to win, 20-4.
Infielder Ben Abernathy hit well for WVU as he went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
West Virginia will wrap up the four-game series against Georgia State on Sunday. First pitch is at noon.