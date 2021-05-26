The No. 8 seed West Virginia baseball team is in action against the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
West Virginia (24-25, 8-16 Big 12) survived in its first game of the tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks with a walk-off win after falling behind by five runs. The Mountaineers will now face Texas (40-13, 17-7 Big 12) whom they played in the final weekend of the regular season.
In that series, WVU won game one in Austin, Texas, but fell in the final two games of the three-game series. During the regular season, the Mountaineers only won one Big 12 series (Kansas).
Texas has won four of its last six games with series victories over then-No. 3 TCU and West Virginia to wrap up the regular season. The Longhorns rank fourth in the Big 12 in batting with a combined .285 batting average. Texas batters have drawn the second-most walks in the conference with 292 during the season.
Texas does have the best pitching staff in the conference with a combined 2.93 ERA. Texas pitchers have given up the least amount of home runs against opponents with only 31 allowed this season.
West Virginia’s pitching staff is right behind Texas in home runs allowed with just 38 given up this season.
The ace for Texas has been redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Ty Madden (6-3, 2.55 ERA). In his last start that came against the Mountaineers, Madden pitched six innings and allowed seven hits, five runs and struck out nine batters in the loss.
West Virginia’s ace is All-Big 12 Second Team pitcher Jackson Wolf (5-5, 3.26 ERA). In his last start against Texas, Wolf pitched 5.1 innings and gave up six hits and three runs in the win.
The Big 12 Tournament is a double-elimination tournament. If the Mountaineers lose, they will play the loser of the No. 4 seed Oklahoma State/No. 5 seed Oklahoma matchup. The winner between West Virginia/Texas will play the winner of the Oklahoma State/Oklahoma game.
First pitch is set for 5 p.m. between the Mountaineers and the Longhorns. The game will be televised on ESPN+.