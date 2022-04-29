The West Virginia Baseball Team dropped another game against Kansas on Friday to lose the first of the three-game series in Lawrence, Kan.
The Mountaineers (24-16, 7-6) were led by Dayne Leonard and Victor Scott offensively, as Scott drove in Tevin Tucker in the fifth inning while Leonard hit a two-run shot in the top of the eighth to end the scoring in the game.
Kansas (18-24, 3-10) was propelled by Dylan Ditzenberger as the junior went 3-4 on the day. Nolan Metcalf and Cooper McMurray also added 2 RBI for the Jayhawks.
On the rubber, Jacob Watters earned the loss for the Mountaineers as the starter. Watters finished with six earned runs allowed in four innings pitched. Daniel Hegarty pitched a complete game for Kansas, earning the win after allowing three runs on eight hits.
Kansas started the scoring early, putting up two runs in the first inning. Maui Ahuna scored Tavian Josenberger with a groundout to Tevin Tucker for the first run, and Ditzenberger touched home on a single from Caleb Upshaw.
Kansas continued to pile on hits against Watters in the second while the Mountaineer offense remained lifeless. Metcalf struck out swinging with bases loaded in the bottom of the frame to move action to the third.
West Virginia finally had their first hit in the third inning, as Victor Scott singled to advance JJ Wetherholt who was hit by a pitch. McGwire Holbrook batted into a fielder’s choice to end the top of the third for the Mountaineers.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kansas was able to add three runs to make the score 5-0. McMurray hit his solo bomb while Metcalf drove in Ahuna and Ditzenberger with a double to Braden Barry in left field.
Both teams put up a single run in the fifth, with Scott driving in Tucker in a two-out single for West Virginia and Sergio Rivera scoring Ryan Callahan for the Jayhawks to make the score 6-1 heading into the sixth. Watters was relieved by Carlson Reed in this frame, so the run for Kansas was credited to Watters.
Kansas finished its scoring in the seventh inning against Reed on a sacrifice fly. Reed gave up his lone run in the seventh and ended up finishing with only three hits given up in four innings of work.
West Virginia added two more runs to make the final score 7-3 after the Leonard home run to left field.
The Mountaineers have dropped two straight after a midweek loss to Penn State at home, but they still have a chance to win this series in Lawrence with two games the next two days.
Fans can view these games on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Saturday’s game is set for first pitch at 3 p.m.