The West Virginia University baseball team won its fourth consecutive game on Saturday, defeating the Arizona Wildcats, 5-1, at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona.
The Mountaineers (4-2) have now won every game since game two of their opening series with Georgia Southern and have won three straight games against Power 5 schools.
The win over the Wildcats on Saturday also guarantees that WVU will win the three-game series, following the 6-5 extra-inning victory on Friday night.
The story of the game was fifth-year right-handed pitcher Blaine Trexel, who threw nine innings in 124 pitches. His stat line included five hits, one run, one earned run, two walks and six strikeouts.
This type of pitching performance is an anomaly in baseball, at any level, and the Mountaineers rode Trexel’s outstanding pitching performance to victory.
Scoring began in the top of the second inning, with West Virginia striking first.
Sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey doubled, bringing in freshman third baseman Ellis Garcia. Garcia had reached on a walk earlier in the inning.
After a strikeout from junior left fielder Landon Wallace and a groundout to second by sophomore right fielder Evan Smith, redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker plated a run with a base hit, scoring Hussey.
The Wildcats would respond to the Mountaineers' two runs with one of their own.
Junior center fielder Matt Bingham began the inning with a walk, followed by junior catcher Cameron LaLiberte's single, which advanced Bingham to third.
Freshman third baseman Mason White flew out to left, scoring Bingham and giving White a sacrifice fly and an RBI. It would be the only run scored by Arizona in the entire game.
After two innings, WVU led UA, 2-1.
In the top of the fifth, redshirt senior Dayne Leonard got WVU back on the board with a two-run double, scoring junior center fielder Braden Barry.
WVU would take a 4-1 lead into the seventh when it tacked on one more run. Wetherholt singled into right-center field, bringing home Barry.
Trexel (1-1) got the win for the Mountaineers with his sensational performance, going the distance after giving up only one run.
Sophomore right-hander Anthony Susac (0-2) got the loss for the Wildcats, after pitching 4.1 innings, giving up six hits, giving four runs, four earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts on 78 pitches.
West Virginia will look to continue their success Sunday afternoon when they face Arizona for the third and final time. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona, with streaming available on Pac-12 Insider.