The West Virginia University baseball team took the series rubber match against the Kansas Jayhawks, winning 10-8 in a showing of offensive power.
After coming off a tough loss to Penn State on Wednesday, the Mountaineers (26-16, 9-6 Big 12) were able to take the series against the lowly Jayhawks, who have the worst record in the Big 12, at 3-12.
The Mountaineers had an auspicious start to the game, drawing first blood. West Virginia loaded the bases with their first three batters in the first inning. Sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook grounded into a double play, giving WVU their first run of the day.
In the second inning, the Mountaineers found the run column again, as junior shortstop Tevin Tucker reached on a dropped pop fly by the second baseman, consequently scoring sophomore second baseman Mikey Kluska from third base.
The Jayhawks would then score four straight runs. In the third inning, Kansas got an RBI double from Nolan Metcalf, driving in Dylan Ditzenberger.
In the fourth inning, Kansas plated three runs. KU’s Jake English had an RBI ground-rule double, with Cooper McMurray scoring. Later in the inning, Kansas’ Callahan would hit the initial home run of the game, with the roundtripper bringing in himself and English.
The Mountaineers would respond with four runs of their own, three of the runs coming from the long ball.
In the fifth inning, Holbrook started off the barrage of home runs, hitting his sixth of the season. Sophomore Nathan Blasick would follow suit with a homer of his own, evening the scoring at 4-4. That would be Blasick’s third home run of the season.
The runs would continue in the sixth inning. Braden Barry joined the party with his third home run of the season, and hitting the third Mountaineer home run of the day as well. The red hot Austin Davis would plate another run in the sixth, with an RBI double scoring Tucker. The Mountaineers lead increased to two, leading 6-4.
In the bottom half of the sixth, Kansas would bring in one run, on an RBI groundout by Payton Allen.
In the top of the seventh, power threat Grant Hussey knocked one over the wall for West Virginia, with a two-run-home run. The Mountaineers would take an 8-5 lead.
The Mountaineers would drive in two more runs with yet another roundtripper. Barry hit his second home run of the day, his fourth of the year, giving the Mountaineers a comfortable 10-5 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.
Kansas, however, would find power of their own. Caleb Upshaw would hit one of the seven total home runs of the day, a three-run shot, to make the score 10-8. That would be all the Jayhawks could muster for a comeback.
The Mountaineers took the series from their Big 12 rivals, losing Friday night, but winning Saturday and Sunday. The two wins give them a 9-6 conference record on the year.
The Mountaineers will return to action on Friday, May 6, when the Texas Longhorns come to Morgantown for an intriguing Big 12 conference series. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., at Monongalia County Ballpark.