The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team will play their first home game of the 2022 season versus the Canisius Golden Griffins on Tuesday, March 1.
The Mountaineers (5-2) have had an favorable start to their season, playing their first seven games in Conway, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C. The Mountaineers picked up two victories each against the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Charlotte 49ers, as well as a single victory against the Kent State Flashes.
The Mountaineers’ two losses came at the hands of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Charlotte, with both teams beating the Mountaineers once.
Coach Randy Mazey was impressed with his team’s performance playing away from home through the first seven games in a postgame interview.
“It’s so hard to win on the road in college baseball,” Mazey said. “We’ve done it twice now and won both series on the road, and we’re going to be on the road again. Learning how to win on the road is something you need when [Big 12 play] starts.”
The WVU offense has been stellar so far, having scored at least seven runs in five out of seven games. In WVU’s first game of the year, the offense exploded en route to a 13-8 victory over Central Michigan, hitting two home runs in the process.
The Mountaineers also went on to shutout the Chippewas, 10-0, with another onslaught of offense. WVU pitching also held the Chippewas to only four hits.
As for the Golden Griffins, the team has had some success, starting the season at 4-4. Canisius opened their season with noted WVU rival, the University of Pittsburgh, splitting a four game series with the Panthers in the 2022 Snowbird Baseball Classic.
Canisius also played a four game series against the Morehead State University Eagles, and won two out of four games in that series as well. Canisius has shown flashes of a strong offense, scoring double digit runs in three of their first eight games.
First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m., taking place at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.