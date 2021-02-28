The Coastal Carolina Baseball Tournament ended Sunday afternoon as the No. 23 Mountaineers picked up a 9-7 victory over Bryant. West Virginia trailed for the first eight innings but the bulldogs were unable to finish the game on top.
Bryant (2-4) first took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. The inning started with a Jake Gustin single to right field. Gustin’s single was followed by a Liam McGill home run to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
West Virginia (4-2) got on the board in the second inning with a Kevin Brophy lead-off home run.
In the bottom of the second inning, Michael Stellato scored a run without a hit in the inning. Stellato was walked, he then advanced to second on a wild pitch and a throwing error by Mikey Kluska brought Stellato home.
After the second inning, the Bulldogs held a 3-1 lead. Over the next three innings, neither team scored. But in the bottom of the fifth inning back-to-back homers from McGill and James Ciliento extended the lead to 5-1.
The Mountaineers were able to quickly make up for the two runs given up in the fifth inning. Vince Ippoliti led off the sixth inning with a home run and Victor Scott followed Ippoliti with a home run of his own.
Stellato was hit by a pitch to start the sixth inning he then reached second base after a sacrifice bunt. Matt Woods then hit a single which brought Stellato to third base, but after a throwing error, Stellato scored to give Bryant a 6-3 lead.
To lead off the eighth inning, Brophy hit his second home run of the day. Following the Brophy home run, Bryant made a pitching change. The new pitchers proceeded to give up a home run to the first batter he faced, Kluska.
After Bryant scored a run in the eighth inning, West Virginia would begin the ninth inning down two runs. Scott started the inning with a double, he then reached third on a balk. A Brophy fly out brought Scott home to bring the game within one run, but only one out remained. Kluska was walked and represented the tying run. Braden Barry then reached on a fielding error, and a Nathan Blasick home run scored all three giving West Virginia its first lead of the day.
The Bulldogs were unable to score anything in the ninth inning, ending the game 9-7.
Jake Carr started the game for West Virginia and went 4.2 innings allowing six hits and five runs. Jacob Watters got the win after checking in during the seventh inning and Skylar Gonzalez got the save.
The Mountaineers will host Kent State for a three game series starting Friday and going through Sunday. Each game will be televised on ESPN+.