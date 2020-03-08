West Virginia’s Paul McIntosh sent the first pitch he saw in the 11th inning over the center field fence, giving the Mountaineers a 2-1 win over Mercer on Saturday.
The home run — McIntosh’s third of the season — was the first run scored in the game since the fourth inning. WVU’s Matt McCormick connected for an RBI double to right-center field, giving the Mountaineers their first run of the game.
McCormick’s RBI double knotted up the score at one, after Mercer catcher C.J. Keckler drove in a run in the second inning with an RBI single.
West Virginia (10-5) left-hander Jake Carr started the game for the Mountaineers, allowing only one run on three hits while striking out five batters.
WVU relief pitcher Braden Zarbnisky ended the game on the mound, allowing only one hit while striking out two batters in two innings of work. Zarbnisky earned the win — his first of the season.
Mercer (12-3) starting pitcher Taylor Lobus struck out two Mountaineers in four innings of work, allowing one run.
With the win, WVU has won five of its last six games.
The Mountaineers will return home on Wednesday, taking on the Liberty Flames. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.