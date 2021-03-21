On Sunday, the West Virginia baseball team dropped the final game of its series with Coastal Carolina by a score of 9-6. West Virginia had an opportunity to tie or win the game with bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, but was unable to capitalize.
Adam Tulloch got the start for West Virginia (8-7) and went three innings with one run and no hits. Tulloch struggled in the first inning as he walked the first two Coastal Carolina (12-6) batters.
After walking Nick Lucky and Eric Brown, Tulloch threw a wild pitch that advanced the runners to second and third. The Chanticleers were able to capitalize with an Alex Gattinelli ground out that brought Lucky home.
Matt McCormick started the second inning by getting hit by a Jacob Maton pitch. Mikey Kluska then got his first hit of the day with a single to put McCormick in scoring position. Tyler Doanes followed Kluska with a double to left that scored both McCormick and Kluska to give the Mountaineers and early lead.
In the fourth inning, Kluska hit another single and was followed by a Kevin Brophy two-run home run to give West Virginia a 4-1 lead.
The Chanticleers were down but not out as they scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to retake the lead. The inning started with Tanner Garrison being hit by a pitch then a Dale Thomas walk and a Billy Underwood single. Garrison scored on the Underwood single thanks to a throwing error made by the pitcher.
Coastal Carolina then built on its lead with a two run seventh inning. Parker Chavers opened the inning by drawing a walk, Gattinelli then hit a single to left to put runners on first and second. A wild pitch put both Chavers and Gattinelli into scoring position. Cooper Weiss was walked to load the bases and Garrison hit a sacrifice fly to score Chavers. The bases were loaded again as Thomas was walked and the last score of the inning came as Gattinelli crossed home on a wild pitch.
Down 9-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Mountaineers had just two innings left to make up some ground. McCormick hit a double to right field showing some life left in West Virginia. Kluska then hit his third single of the day to push McCormick to third base. Doanes stepped up to the plate but kept the ball in the infield and a fielder’s choice allowed McCormick to score.
In the ninth inning, Victor Scott hit a triple and was brought home right after as Hudson Byorick hit a single up the middle. West Virginia still trailed 6-9 as Paul McIntosh stepped up to the plate, the senior catcher was walked putting Byorick into scoring position. McIntosh and Byorick advanced on a wild pitch then McCormick drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Kluska stepped into the box with a chance to win the game but struckout to end it.
The Mountaineers will travel to Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday for a matchup with Marshall, the game is set to begin at 3 p.m.