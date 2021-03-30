Following a series victory against the Kansas Jayhawks, the West Virginia baseball team returns to action against No. 16 Oklahoma State in a three-game series, starting Thursday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
West Virginia (10-9, 2-1 Big 12) did not lack offense against Kansas as it scored 28 total runs for the entire series. In the third game, the Mountaineers were dominant in a 15-2 win that forced a mercy rule call in the seventh inning.
Senior catcher Paul McIntosh was outstanding in the series as he went a combined 4-for-10 (.400) with two home runs. As a team, the Mountaineers tallied three home runs against the Jayhawks. Prior to the meeting, Kansas had only allowed five home runs all season.
West Virginia’s pitching staff has had its struggles throughout the season as it currently ranks No. 8 in the Big 12 with a combined 5.12 ERA. However, the Mountaineers had one pitcher shine in his start.
Jackson Wolf (2-2, 1.93 ERA) had an outstanding outing as he pitched 7.1 innings, allowing only four hits, two walks and striking out eight batters. Wolf did not give up a run on his way to a victory, 11-0. For his efforts, Wolf was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.
Oklahoma State (16-6-1, 4-2 Big 12) enters the series on a four-game winning streak after its series win over Kansas State and a victory against the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night.
In the win against the Sooners, Oklahoma State needed a late rally that led to a walk off single in the ninth inning to win, 5-4. The Cowboys are currently ranked No. 9 in the Big 12 in batting with a combined .240 batting average.
Oklahoma State touts the No. 4 pitching staff in the conference with a combined 3.60 ERA. Junior left-hander Parker Scott is the lone starting pitcher that carries a sub-2.00 ERA. In his last outing, Scott struggled against Kansas State as he gave up eight hits and five runs in eight innings on the mound.
Wolf will get the start for the Mountaineers in game one against the Cowboys. Oklahoma State will start freshman right-hander Bryce Osmond (2-1, 5.55 ERA).
In the last meeting, West Virginia lost to Oklahoma State, 5-2, in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Final.
The series begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will be televised on ESPN+.