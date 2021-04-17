Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf allowed seven hits and six runs in a 7-2 loss for the West Virginia baseball team on Friday night against No. 7 Texas Tech.
West Virginia (13-15, 4-6 Big 12) only totaled eight hits for the night and struggled to get any offense going early against Texas Tech’s Patrick Monteverde. Monteverde earned the start on the mound and pitched seven innings while only allowing two hits and striking out seven batters.
The evening began with the first three batters reaching base for Texas Tech (25-7, 6-4 Big 12). Infielder Easton Murrell reached first on a fielding error by the Mountaineers and was later scored on a triple by Brazton Fulford. Immediately after, Jace Jung doubled to left field and scored Murrell to lead, 2-0.
Through the first three innings, WVU had zero hits and entered the fourth inning trailing, 2-0. Texas Tech added to its lead with an RBI single by Cody Masters.
In the fifth inning, the Red Raiders didn’t slow down. Murrell led-off the inning with a walk. Fulford blasted a two-run home run to left field to extend Texas Tech’s lead to 5-0. WVU’s Wolf rebounded to strikeout two-straight batters to end the inning.
In the bottom half of the fifth inning, Matt McCormick singled to left field to get the first hit of the night for West Virginia. However, it didn’t amount to much as the next three WVU batters were retired.
In the sixth inning, Wolf allowed another hit and was relieved for sophomore right-hander Daniel Ouderkirk. Ouderkirk finished the inning and allowed one hit and one run for Texas Tech’s lead to grow to 6-0.
In the seventh inning, TTU added to its lead and led 7-0.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, West Virginia’s offense finally came alive but it was too little too late. The Mountaineers had four hits in the inning with McCormick hitting a single up the middle to score Paul McIntosh for WVU’s first run. Two batters later, Braden Barry hit a double to left field to score McCormick.
The night ended on a Mikey Kluska strikeout to seal the 7-2 Texas Tech win.
Game two is set for Saturday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.